The lights are back on at one of the most spectacularly over-the-top Christmas displays in all of Metro Vancouver, but this might be the last year visitors can bask in their colourful glow.

Dozens of illuminated Santas, reindeer and snowmen litter the Ribalkin family's lawn at 4967 Chalet Place in North Vancouver, along with an estimated 100,000 Christmas lights.

"We stopped counting at about 70,000," Ethan Ribalkin said. "People are welcome to come count if they want, but we have no idea."

Over the years, the increasingly elaborate set-up has delighted children and adults from across the region, and allowed the Ribalkins to collect $100,000 in donations for some of their favourite charities.

But Ethan told CTV News the decorations are getting to be too much work, and the family is about ready to call it quits.

"It takes about two-and-a-half months to put this together," he said. "We're getting burnt out. It's a lot of work putting this display together every year."

Even before Ethan and his siblings get involved, their parents Aurore and John spend about six weeks preparing the decorations.

The family then spends a long line of holiday weekends outside meticulously arranging the lights and figures into a display so ridiculously festive it could charm a veritable Grinch or Scrooge.

On top of the cash donations, which all go to the Harvest Project, Shriners Care for Kids and the BC Epilepsy Society, the Ribalkins collect non-perishable food items. Since they started in 2010, they've collected a whopping 951 bags of groceries for families in need.

The popularity of the display has also led to some memorable moments over the years.

"Last year actually we had two people proposed to one the driveway," Ethan said.

The Ribalkins told CTV News they're not ruling out the possibility the display could return after they've had a couple years to relax, but whatever happens, they're grateful to everyone who has come out to take in the sights and give a little something back.

"We just want to thank people for their support," Ethan said. "We couldn't do it without everyone promoting us and coming by and putting their change in that donation bin."

The display will be lit up from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. until the night of Jan. 6.