A huge shipment of pot plants bound for the world's largest cannabis greenhouse arrived in Vancouver Thursday.

Some 100,000 plants from Ontario landed at the Vancouver International Airport on massive cargo jet. Followed by heavy security, the plants were then taken to Canopy Growth's 1.7-million-square-foot facility in Delta, B.C.

Right now, the pot is only for patients with medical licences, but the company said it's also getting ready for when recreational use of the drug is also legalized.

"We, as leaders in the industry, have a tremendous responsibility to make sure the legalization works and part of that is making sure the supply is on the shelf, which is why we're really ramping up production," spokesperson Hilary Black told CTV News.

Canopy also owns a second, slightly smaller facility in Aldergrove that has been the site of complaints from neighbours concerned about light pollution.

On Thursday, however, staff said blinds are installed and that they're working with neighbours through any concerns they might have.

There are currently 22 licensed cannabis producers in our province. Four of those licences were issued in the last three months.

That means shipments such as these are becoming more common at YVR.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith