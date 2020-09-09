VANCOUVER -- Health officials in British Columbia have announced another 100 cases of COVID-19, plus two more outbreaks in health care facilities.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Health Minister Adrian Dix gave the update in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

There have been no new deaths, meaning the provincial death toll remains at 213.

The total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in B.C. since the start of the pandemic has grown to 6,691. Of those, 5,086 patients are considered recovered. Another 1,378 are considered active cases.

There are now 37 patients with COVID-19 in hospital, an increase of five since the last update. That includes 15 who are in critical care, up from 12 on Tuesday.

Health officials also announced two new outbreaks were detected in health-care facilities. One is at the Royal Arch Masonic Home long-term care facility in Vancouver, and the other is at Milieu Children and Family Services Society in the Fraser Health region. There are 12 long-term care or assisted living facilities, as well as three acute care facilities dealing with active outbreaks.

No new community outbreaks were detected. But four new public exposure notices were issued Wednesday by Vancouver Coastal Health. The locations include two pubs, an electronic music event, and a cultural club on West Broadway. Exposure notices are only issued if public health teams are unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed and if they've determined there was a risk of public exposure.

"This fall and winter, we will be facing two health challenges – the usual respiratory season as well as COVID-19. What this means is that we have to put measures in place now to ensure our health-care centres, communities and all of us are ready for what may be ahead," Dix and Henry said in the news release.

Wednesday's update came shortly after Dix and Henry were joined by the province's premier at a news conference on B.C.'s plan to combat COVID-19 through the upcoming cold and flu season.

In their last update, given Tuesday, Dix and Henry outlined the COVID-19 cases that were reported over the Labour Day long weekend.

Over four days, 429 more infections were identified and two more people died. Both were residents of long-term care homes in the Lower Mainland, Dix and Henry said.