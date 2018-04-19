

The parents of a missing young man from B.C.'s Lower Mainland are appealing to the public for help, more than a decade after their son's suspicious disappearance.

Kellen McElwee was last seen on March 19, 2008 when he left a Keg restaurant in Langley after having dinner with friends.

His remains still haven't been found, and police say the investigation into his murder is ongoing.

On Thursday, Kellen's parents, Paula and Len McElwee joined members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team to once again ask for help finding those responsible.

"The last ten years have not been easy for our family," Paula told reporters. "Kellen would now have been 35 years old. He might have been married and he might have had children who we will never get to meet. We would like to bring Kellen home."

His car was found near bhis Burnaby condo six days after his disappearance.

Police released surveillance footage from inside the condo in April 2008, and Cpl. Frank Jang with IHIT confirmed on Thursday that police have received tips about a man who appeared in the video.

Kellen parents said they remember him as being a normal kid who was played hockey and baseball. He did not have a criminal record and according to police, there's no evidence he was involved in a gang or in the drug trade.

At the time he disappeared, he was living on his own and had started a new job as a marketing trainer at a call centre.

"We never thought [Kellen] would disappear off the face of the world without a goodbye," a statement from his parents reads. "He did not act stressed or fearful for his life."

They're urging anyone with information about Kellen's death to contact police. They say no information is irrelevant.

"Perhaps over the years you have heard rumours … or saw something on a social media site about what happened to Kellen, but you thought the police must know … so you never said anything."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact investigators at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.