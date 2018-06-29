

Mounties are asking witnesses to come forward after a 10-year-old had to be taken to a Metro Vancouver hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Members of the Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to the 24000 block of 110th Avenue in Maple Ridge at around 3:40 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they found a 10-year-old had been injured.

Police have provided few details on the extent of the boy's injury, but said he was taken to hospital.

The scene was then secured by police.

Officers said the incident is believed to be isolated and that there is no threat to public safety. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time, the RCMP said in a statement.

But investigators are asking anyone with more information to come forward.

Those who saw or heard anything in the area around the time of the incident are asked to call Cpl. Deborah Kelly at 604-467-7669. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers, and those who provide information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.