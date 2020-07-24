Advertisement
10-year-old girl bitten by bear on North Shore
Published Friday, July 24, 2020 6:30PM PDT
Authorities respond to a bear attack that injured a 10-year-old girl on the North Shore on July 24, 2020.
NORTH VANCOUVER -- Conservation officers are investigating after a young girl was bitten by a bear on the North Shore.
Authorities said the 10-year-old was bitten on the leg near the entrance to Rice Lake.
Officers armed with shotguns are now patrolling for the bear, and have closed off the Lower Seymour Conservation area. Hikers and cyclists are currently being turned away.
Lillooet Road has also been closed to vehicles.