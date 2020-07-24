NORTH VANCOUVER -- Conservation officers are investigating after a young girl was bitten by a bear on the North Shore.

Authorities said the 10-year-old was bitten on the leg near the entrance to Rice Lake.

Officers armed with shotguns are now patrolling for the bear, and have closed off the Lower Seymour Conservation area. Hikers and cyclists are currently being turned away.

Lillooet Road has also been closed to vehicles.