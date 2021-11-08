10 unlicensed drivers caught in 1-night blitz by Burnaby RCMP, 2 given 'indefinite' prohibition

Vancouver -

Several drivers were caught without a licence over the weekend, Burnaby RCMP said about a blitz they conducted Sunday.

In a post on social media, Burnaby RCMP said its traffic team was out targeting unlicensed drivers. In just one night, 10 people were caught driving unlicensed with two people receiving an indefinite driving prohibition.

Indefinite driving prohibitions are given when someone is caught driving unlicensed repeatedly. According to ICBC, that prohibition remains indefinite until a person actually gets their licence. Individuals with an unlicensed prohibition can pay $50 to have it reviewed.

According to the province, the first time someone is caught driving unlicensed they'll receive a ticket and won't be permitted to continue driving. The second time, police will impound the car being driven, whether or not it belongs to the driver. The person will also be prohibited from driving until they have a valid licence and have paid all their fines.

If the person continues to drive unlicensed, they could face charges, a fine and jail time.

Burnaby RCMP said including the licensing violations, a total of 27 tickets were issued on Sunday night.