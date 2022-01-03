10 residents with COVID-19 in latest outbreak at B.C. seniors home

At least 10 people have contracted COVID-19 at a Metro Vancouver seniors residence, health officials said Monday.

All those who tested positive are residents of the first and second floors in the northern portion of the Fraserview Retirement Community in Richmond.

Fraserview is a home with 199 residents, 194 of which are government subsidized.

According to Vancouver Coastal Health, all group activities on the affected floors have been suspended for the time being, and non-essential visits will not be permitted until Jan. 18.

Residents and staff are now being monitored for symptoms of the novel coronavirus, and enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols have been activated.

The affected units have been closed to resident admissions and transfers for now.

The outbreak at Fraserview is one of what appears to be 22 considered ongoing at B.C. health-care facilities.

On Friday, provincial health officials said there were 15, but three more were announced over the weekend.

And on the Fraser Health website, three more COVID outbreaks were reported that were not included in the Health Ministry's wrap: Surrey Memorial Hospital, Czorny Alzhemier Centre and Hawthorne Lodge.

The site has not been updated since Friday, so some of the outbreaks may be considered over, or more may have been added to the list.

The majority of those outbreaks are in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, including 13 in Fraser Health, the province's most populated authority. Six are in Vancouver Coastal Health.