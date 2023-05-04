10 more temperature records broken in B.C. Wednesday

Amid an unseasonably warm week, 10 more temperature records were broken across British Columbia on Wednesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The oldest record broken was in the Dawson Creek area, which saw a new high of 26.5 C, surpassing the previous record of 22.2 C set 86 years ago in 1937.

In the Golden area, a 77-year-old record was broken. Wednesday's high of 28.5 C just narrowly beat the 28.3 C seen in 1946.

Osoyoos went from 22.2 C in 1998 to 30.5 C – breaking a 25-year-old record. Similarly, the Puntzi Mountain area also saw a new record after 25 years, going from 24.8 C to 25.3 C.

Below is a list of other temperature records broken in B.C. on Wednesday:

Blue River area: new record of 27.6 C, old record of 25.6 C set in 2016

Clinton area: new record of 24.3 C, old record of 23.9 C set in 2016

Fort St. John area: new record of 26.2 C, old record of 25.6 C set in 2016

Whistler area: new record of 24.5 C, old record of 23.4 C set in 2013

Williams Lake area: new record of 23.7 C, old record of 22.4 C set in 2016

Yoho Park area: new record of 25.3 C, old record of 22.2 C set in 2016

While people may be enjoying the summer-like heat, it’s set off some alarms. The high temperatures in B.C. have sped up snowmelt and worsened spring flooding in Cache Creek and other parts of the Interior as this week has progressed.

"We're seeing a very rapid transition into spring," said Dave Campbell, head of the B.C. River Forecast Centre, at a news conference Thursday.

Campbell said that rain in the forecast this weekend could exacerbate flooding in areas where it’s already a problem, or cause flooding in other parts that haven’t already been flooded.