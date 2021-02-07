VANCOUVER -- The BC Centre for Disease Control has added 10 flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures.

The flights, which either took off or landed in Vancouver, were added to the list on Friday, Feb. 5 and Saturday, Feb. 6. They all took place in late Jan. and early Feb.

Eight of the 10 flights added are domestic; the only international flight was between Mexico City and Vancouver.

The BCCDC adds flights to its list when a passenger on board is confirmed to have had COVID-19, and are added as the centre learns of the exposures.

Jan. 24: Air Canada 301, Montreal to Vancouver



Jan. 26: Air Canada Flight 115, Toronto to Vancouver



Jan. 29: AeroMexico 696, Mexico City to Vancouver



Feb. 1: Air Canada Flight 224, Vancouver to Calgary



Feb. 1: Air Canada Flight 855, London to Vancouver



Feb. 1: Air Canada 551, Los Angeles to Vancouver



Feb. 1: Air Canada/Jazz 8239, Terrace to Vancouver



Feb. 1: Air Canada/Jazz 8550, Vancouver to Regina



Feb. 1: WestJet 711, Toronto to Vancouver



Feb 2: Air Canada 306, Vancouver to Montreal

Domestic travellers are not required to quarantine in British Columbia, but health officials have advised against non-essential travel within Canada for months.

Anyone arriving internationally, however, must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. They're also required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flight, but that test can be taken up to 72 hours before they take off.

Anyone who was on one of the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, public notifications are posted on the BCCDC's website.