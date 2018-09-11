

The Canadian Press





The northeastern corner of British Columbia and central Alberta are preparing to jump straight from summer into winter-like weather with Environment Canada issuing snowfall warnings and special weather statements for the areas.

Meteorologists say a cold front will drop southward out of the Northwest Territories bringing unseasonably cold temperatures to regions within both provinces.

Snowfall warnings are posted for B.C.'s South Peace Region and along Highway 97 between Pine Pass and Chetwynd, with up to 10 centimetres expected.

Special weather statements are in place for the Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake regions of B.C. and extend across Alberta from Grande Prairie east to Cold Lake, covering Edmonton and nearly as far south as Banff.

The weather office says snowfall will vary widely from as little as four centimetres near Fort Nelson to as much as 15 heavy, wet centimetres over Grande Prairie and Jasper.

Snow is currently forecast to be negligible in Edmonton by the time the storm arrives late Wednesday.

