10 cars spray-painted in New Westminster, suspects sought

Police in New Westminster are trying to identify two people suspected of vandalizing 10 parked cars Sunday night.

In a statement Wednesday, authorities said they were called to 4th Avenue between 10th and 11th streets on Monday morning after a resident noticed the vandalism.

"When officers arrived on scene they found 10 vehicles had been sprayed with orange and blue paint," the New Westminster Police Department's media release says, adding that investigators have obtained some CCTV video from the area that seems to show the suspects.

“A senseless act like this has no place in New Westminster,” spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Leaver writes. “We believe someone will recognize these two individuals and help us identify them.”

Witnesses and anyone with information are urged to call 604-525-5411.