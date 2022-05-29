$10.9M-winning Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Metro Vancouver

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Metro Vancouver is about to be nearly $11 million richer.

The winner of Saturday's $10,968,527 Lotto 6/49 purchased their ticket in New Westminster, according to the BC Lottery Corporation.

The odds of matching all six number are about one in 14 million, according to BCLC.

But someone did just that.

The lucky numbers are: 6 13 15 29 45 48

This marks the fourth time in three months that a winner has lived in B.C. All winners have one year to claim their prizes.