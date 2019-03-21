

Herb Ramos, CTV Vancouver





B.C.'s health minister has announced the establishment of three new primary care centres and one new urgent care centre for Burnaby.

The new urgent care centre at 7315 Edmonds St. will include an incubator, Adrian Dix said.

There will also be three new primary care networks through Burnaby.

This is a developing news story and will be updated shortly.