1 taken to hospital, man arrested after Prince Rupert apartment fire

Mounties in Prince Rupert are investigating a Saturday afternoon residential fire that seriously injured one person.

Around 3:30 p.m., firefighters, police and paramedics were sent to an apartment building on fire at 11th Avenue East and Immanuel Street.

“Upon arriving on scene frontline members assisted in evacuating the units, while BC Ambulance service provided care, and the Prince Rupert Fire and Rescue went to work battling the blaze,” reads a news release issued late Saturday night.

One person was taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition, police said.

A man was arrested in relation to the investigation into the fire, the detachment added.

“We are asking for anyone with any information or video footage, including ring cameras or dash cameras to come forward and talk to police," said Const. Brody Hemrich in the release. "The investigation is still in its early stages and no further information will be released at this time.”

Anyone with information can call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136.