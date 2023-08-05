1 taken to hospital in critical condition after 'attempted murder' in Coquitlam, RCMP say

Images from the scene show multiple police vehicles and officers gathered in a park. Police tape can be seen blocking off a baseball diamond and a paved path alongside it. (CTV) Images from the scene show multiple police vehicles and officers gathered in a park. Police tape can be seen blocking off a baseball diamond and a paved path alongside it. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener