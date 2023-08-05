1 taken to hospital in critical condition after 'attempted murder' in Coquitlam, RCMP say

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after an incident in a Coquitlam park Saturday morning that police are calling an "attempted murder."

B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News it dispatched two ambulances to the scene at 555 Austin Ave. around 9:15 a.m.

Images from the scene show multiple police vehicles and officers gathered in Brookmere Park. Police tape can be seen blocking off a baseball diamond and a paved path alongside it.

In a statement Saturday afternoon, Coquitlam RCMP said "at least two adult males" were involved in the incident, which left one man suffering "critical and life-threatening injuries."

Neither Mounties nor BCEHS would elaborate on the type of injuries the man sustained or the weapon that caused them.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the altercation or has video from the area to contact them by calling 604-945-1550 and quoting file number 2023-20771.