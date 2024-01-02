1 seriously injured in Surrey shooting

A 19-year-old man was shot in a vehicle in Surrey Monday night and taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the 18900 block of 92 Avenue at 10:04 p.m. and found the victim "suffering from gunshot wounds," a statement from the Surrey RCMP says. He was taken to hospital where he remains, police also said.

Mounties describe the victim as "known to police" and say "initial indications are this was a targeted, isolated incident."

Anyone with information or dashcam video is urged to call 604-599-0502. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.