1 person taken to hospital in serious condition after Pitt Meadows crash

At least one person was taken to hospital after what are officials are calling a "serious vehicle incident" in Pitt Meadows Friday afternoon.

In a tweet, Cpl. Dave Noon said the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was deployed to the 18200 block of Old Dewdney Trunk Road for the serious vehicle incident.

"Expect delays in the area as our team works to identify and collect evidence. Please drive with care," the tweet reads.

In an email to CTV News, BC Emergency Health Services said it was notified of the incident just after 1 p.m.

"Two ambulances responded and cared for and transported one patient to hospital in serious condition," BCEHS said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is received.