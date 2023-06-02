1 person seriously injured after ultralight plane crash, fire in Surrey

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an ultralight aircraft crashed and caught on fire in Surrey Friday afternoon.

Witnesses on the scene told CTV news they saw the plane take off before crashing.

"He managed to get in the air 300 or 400 feet, and apparently the engine started to miss, he tried to turn back to the field, and fell short…and immediately it burst into flames," Jeff Rochon said.

Officers with the Surrey RCMP say they were called to an ultralight aviation field on 152 Street near 69 Avenue around 1:30 p.m., a statement from Mounties says.

"Police are currently on scene and the circumstances that led to the fire are unclear at this time. The fire spread to the surrounding grass area and firefighters are actively working to extinguish it," the media release continues, adding that 152 Street has been closed to traffic in both directions between 68 and 72 avenues.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.