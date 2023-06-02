1 person seriously injured after ultralight plane crash, fire in Surrey

This photo shows firefighters working to put out a fire that broke out on a small plane in Surrey on Friday, June 2, 2023. This photo shows firefighters working to put out a fire that broke out on a small plane in Surrey on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener