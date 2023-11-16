1 person in critical condition after fiery rollover crash in Maple Ridge

A man was trapped inside a truck that caught fire after a crash in Maple Ridge Wednesday night, according to authorities.

First responders were called to the scene on 128th Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a two-car collision, a statement from the Ridge Meadows RCMP says. A Ford F250 pickup and a Honda CRV both flipped as a result of the crash.

"The driver and lone occupant in the F250 became pinned inside the truck, which caught fire.

Maple Ridge Fire Department was on scene and extinguished the fire; removing the man who was pinned in his flipped pickup," the statement from the detachment says.

"Speed is believed to be a factor in the cause of this collision," the statement later says.

BC Emergency Health Services, in an email, told CTV News that five ambulances and two supervisors were sent to the scene and two people were taken to hospital. One patient was in critical condition and the other was stable.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP is asking anyone with information or dashcam video to call 604-463-6251.