1 person hospitalized after falling off overpass and onto train tracks in East Vancouver

An individual who firefighters say fell off an overpass near Commercial Drive and East 8th Avenue on Monday, April 24, 2023, is seen being lifted in a basket before paramedics took the person to hospital. (Twitter, Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services) An individual who firefighters say fell off an overpass near Commercial Drive and East 8th Avenue on Monday, April 24, 2023, is seen being lifted in a basket before paramedics took the person to hospital. (Twitter, Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Taliban kill mastermind of suicide bombing at Kabul airport

A ground assault by the Taliban killed the Islamic State militant who spearheaded the August 2021 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. troops and about 170 Afghans dead during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener