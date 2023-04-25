1 person hospitalized after falling off overpass and onto train tracks in East Vancouver

A rescue operation in East Vancouver Monday ended in an individual being taken to hospital in stable condition, according to first responders.

Video posted on Twitter Tuesday shows firefighters assisting an individual who they say fell onto the train tracks below the overpass at Commercial Drive and East 8th Avenue.

VFRS Technical Rescue team operating yesterday at E 8th and Commercial for an individual who fell. Thanks to @BC_EHS and @VancouverPD for their help. pic.twitter.com/gUdrGwqZlM — Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (@VanFireRescue) April 25, 2023

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News that first responders were called to the scene at 5:39 p.m.

Matthew Trudeau of the Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services says the person was conscious and alert during the rescue.

“But they did have injuries which required firefighters to place the person in the basket and raise them up to street level,” Trudeau wrote in an email Tuesday.

He says seven members of the VFRS’s technical rescue team attended the scene, as did members of BCEHS and the Vancouver Police Department.

“Paramedics cared for and transported one patient to hospital in stable condition,” said BCEHS spokesperson Andy Watson.

When asked about the circumstances leading up to the person’s fall, officials were unable to provide an answer.

“I don’t have much to add as this was a Vancouver fire call. They called for assistance from VPD as they needed traffic shut down,” VPD Const. Tania Visintin said in an email.