1 person found dead in vehicle after report of shots fired in Surrey: RCMP

One person is dead and an investigation has been launched after a shooting in Surrey’s Grandview Heights area Monday night.

Local Mounties say they received a report of possible shots fired in the 2200 block of 168 street just before 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, responding officers “located a deceased person in a parked vehicle who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds,” according to a statement by Surrey RCMP.

Forensic officers were working throughout the night, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation team has taken over the case.

CTV News has learned a registered massage therapy business operates out of a house that police have taped off.

The company’s website lists 13 registered massage therapists.

Police are canvassing the area for witnesses and asking neighbours for any security video that might shed some light on what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Ben Miljure