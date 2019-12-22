VANCOUVER -- One person is in hospital in critical condition, and nine people have had to leave their homes, after a fire at a fourplex in Surrey at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

When fire crews arrived at the home in the 10800 block of 133A Street, they heard reports that someone might still be inside the home, said David Burns, assistant chief of operations with the Surrey Fire Service.

Firefighters had to make "an aggressive attack into the building" to rescue that resident, Burns said. Firefighters performed first aid and the person was then transferred to BC Ambulance and went to hospital with critical injuries, according to BC Emergency Health Services.

A total of 20 firefighters, with six firefighting vehicles, worked on the rescue and extinguishing the fire, Burns said. Surrey's Emergency Social Services staff are now assisting the nine residents who had to leave the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.