VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey say they're looking for two teens who appear to have gone missing overnight in Surrey.

In separate news releases sent early Friday morning, Mounties said they're looking for 13-year-old Eric Appelby and 13-year-old Diego Guevara.

A third release was sent out about a missing 12-year-old but he has since been found and is safe.

Both Guevara and Appelby were last seen on 144 Street, near 75A Avenue, at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

Mounties described Appelby as a South Asian male who is 5'8" tall and 150 pounds. He has black curly hair and brown eyes.

Guevara is also 5'8" tall, Hispanic and about 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Both were last seen wearing black hoodies and black pants.

Anyone with information about their location is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers.