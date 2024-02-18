1 missing Burnaby teen found, another still missing: RCMP

Updated Feb. 22: Burnaby RCMP confirmed Thursday that the 14-year-old had been found safe. This story has been updated to remove his name and image.

Mounties in Burnaby are asking for the public’s help to find a teenager who has been missing since Thursday.

On Sunday morning, Burnaby RCMP issued a missing persons appeal for a 14-year-old boy who was last seen in the city around 9:40 a.m. on Feb. 15, police said. On Feb. 22, police confirmed that boy had been found safe.

Later in the day Sunday, Mounties sent a second news release asking for assistance locating 15-year-old Alexandru Nastase, saying he and the 14-year-old were believed to be together.

Nastase was last seen in the area of Woodway Place and Ridgelawn Drive around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 15.

Police describe Nastase as 5’9” tall with a “slim build,” and brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike vest, black and grey tracksuit, black Nike shoes and a black side bag.

Anyone who has seen the boy or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or leave an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.