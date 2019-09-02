

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





One person is missing and another is in hospital after what search and rescue crews are calling the "most serious rescue of the summer" in Shuswap Lake.

The incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, according to Fred Banham of Royal Marine Search and Rescue. RCMP and BC Ambulance were called to assist with a boat crash in Shuswap Lake roughly 16 kilometres north of the community of Canoe, B.C.

Banham said there were two boats involved in the crash, one with a white hull and one with a blue hull. Both vessels were heading towards Sicamous, when the white boat veered into the path of the blue one, he said.

Two occupants of the white boat were thrown into the water, according to Banham, and two occupants of the blue boat jumped in to help them.

Search and rescue crews sent two boats to the scene of the crash. A 25-year-old woman who was thrown from the white boat was rescued and taken to hospital with head and back injuries. Banham was unsure of her condition Monday morning.

The other occupant of the white boat, a man, was not found. Police and SAR crews searched until 1 a.m., but were unable to locate him. On Monday, RCMP began searching the shoreline for signs of the missing boater.

The occupants of the blue boat were not injured in the collision, Banham said.