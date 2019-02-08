

Gary Barndt, CTV Vancouver





One man is dead after being shot in Vernon early Friday morning. He was found by the RCMP who were called to the Village Green Hotel parking lot around 1:30 a.m.

The man later died from his injuries.

About half an hour earlier, the RCMP were called to a home in Lavington, located about 20 minutes outside Vernon, about a break-and-enter in progress. There were reports of shots fired, but police won’t confirm if anyone was shot in that incident. When they arrived they found one person in the home with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they have secured the two locations and are investigating, canvassing the areas for witnesses and evidence. They also believe that the two incidents may be related.

RCMP have one man in custody.