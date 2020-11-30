SURREY, B.C. -- The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was in Surrey Sunday night after a targeted shooting in the Fleetwood area.

RCMP were called to the Shoppers Drugmart on Fraser Highway and 152nd around 7:40 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from critical gunshot wounds.

Paramedics tried to save him, but his injuries were too severe and he died at the scene.

His body was covered with a tarp outside the store until homicide investigators arrived.

Horrified shoppers were interviewed by police just steps away.

The drug store and several other businesses were open when the gunfire rang out, but fortunately no bystanders were hurt.

Forensic investigators and an RCMP dog team locked down a large area of the complex to look for evidence.

A black SUV with its door still open could be seen behind the police tape, with full grocery bags placed on the ground beside it.

Part of Fraser Highway was closed for several hours, but reopened in time for the morning commute.

The BC Coroner Service arrived at the crime scene at about 2 a.m. to remove the body.

Several of the victim’s family members watched from behind police tape.

They huddled in a group together trying to comfort each other, their sobs echoing in the parking lot.

One woman was so inconsolable, she chased after the coroner’s van as it drove off.

The man’s identity has not been released, but RCMP say he was known to them and it’s believed this was a targeted hit.

“While this shooting caused a risk to public safety as it unfolded, there is no indication of any on-going risk in the area,” said Staff Sgt. Joe Johal in a news release.

Police have not released a description of any potential suspects or vehicles of interest in the case.

Homicide investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or has video surveillance or dash cam video to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.