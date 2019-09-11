One man is dead after another public shooting in Metro Vancouver, this one taking place near the front door of a McDonald’s restaurant in Aldergrove that was full of people.

Witnesses are describing the sound of multiple gunshots and windows shattering as a person fell to the ground at the McDonald’s near 264 Street and 56 Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Witness Danielle Washington had just pulled into the parking lot and was getting out of her vehicle with her young daughters when the shots rang out not far from them.

"There were so many people there in the parking lot," Washington said. "If we had been there another 45 seconds or so that would have been me and my kids, right where the body was."

Police were quickly called to the area, taping off not just the restaurant but also a neighbouring gas station and Tim Horton’s as well as the parking lot of a tire shop near Gloucester Way.

IHIT investigators were on scene overnight but have not yet provided any details on what happened.

An SUV was found burning on a rural stretch of Lefeuvre Road in Abbotsford not long after the shooting. Police have not confirmed if that vehicle may be related to the shooting.

Investigators at the McDonald’s appeared to be paying close attention to a black pickup truck left in the parking lot.

Washington says her daughters saw the victim's body and are now traumatized.

"My kids are just devastated and distraught. They are just young girls," Washington said. "That's my family. That's my life. It was just way too close to home."

"This has to stop. People need to realize there are families out there, people out there, and this kind of stuff, it's got to stop," she said.