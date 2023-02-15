1 injured after car flips on quiet street on Vancouver's West Side

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to a quiet intersection on Vancouver's West Side Wednesday after a vehicle somehow ended up flipped onto its roof. (CTV) Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to a quiet intersection on Vancouver's West Side Wednesday after a vehicle somehow ended up flipped onto its roof. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener