1 injured, 4 arrested in Kelowna parking lot brawl caught on camera
A large fight in a Kelowna parking lot Wednesday has led to four arrests, according to local Mounties, who say they have "secured additional language resources" in hopes of speaking to more people who witnessed the brawl.
Video of the incident obtained by Castanet News shows several men wielding improvised weapons and grappling with each other outside a gas station on Hollywood Road.
Kelowna RCMP said they received multiple reports of the incident around 9 p.m. Wednesday, and that there were 10 to 20 people involved in the fight.
"Police attended and have arrested four men for assault at this time," RCMP said in a news release.
"One male victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The four men were later released on assault charges with conditions and a pending court date."
Police said their investigation is still ongoing and requested that anyone with additional cellphone or dash camera video come forward to share what they know.
Likewise, police are hoping to speak to anyone who can identify any of the people involved in the brawl, and to some of the participants themselves.
"Police determined that several witnesses on scene required the assistance of language experts and have secured additional language resources on site next week to assist as necessary," police said.
"Investigators encourage anyone who may have witnessed the incident that is reluctant to speak with police as a result of a language barrier to reconsider and come forward with their information."
Kelowna RCMP can be reached on their non-emergency line at 250-762-3300, and the file number for this incident is 2023-19446.
Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.
