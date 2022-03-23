1 in 3 health-care workers in B.C. likely to quit their jobs: poll
A new poll from the Hospital Employees’ Union is painting a dire picture of the current state of British Columbia’s health-care system.
The survey found that a significant number of health-care workers are struggling with their mental health and may quit their jobs as a result.
Two years into the pandemic, the survey found that one in three workers (34.4 per cent) are likely to leave health care in the next two years.
“There’s no question that many health-care workers are at the breaking point, exhausted by all they’ve been through,” said Meena Brisard, secretary-business manager for the Hospital Employees’ Union, in a news release.
Three-quarters of those surveyed said they have experienced pandemic-related burnout and one-third do not believe there are adequate mental health supports in the workplace.
“And we should all be very concerned about what that means for our health care system going forward,” said Brisard.
Most respondents said their workloads have gotten worse over the last two years and many reported that their employer rarely or never backfills positions left vacant by illness or vacation.
Another major concern is B.C.’s skyrocketing cost of living.
More than one in four (26.1 per cent) workers reported that they are worried that their housing is at risk
“Health-care workers have carried the weight of this pandemic on their shoulders for all of us. Now is the time to recognize these workers with a wage and compensation package that puts them ahead and not behind,” said Brisard.
The HEU is currently in the midst of negotiations on behalf of a multi-union bargaining association with public health employers for a new collective agreement covering 58,000 workers in the facilities subsector.
The random phone survey of 802 HEU members took place between Feb. 22 and March 2 and is accurate to within plus or minus 3.3 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
It was carried out by Viewpoints Research under commission by the HEU.
CTV News has reached out to the Ministry of Health for comment.
