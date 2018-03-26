

CTV Vancouver





The data-mining scandal that's sent Facebook stocks plummeting this month has also caused many Canadians to consider ditching the social media platform, according to a new poll.

The Angus Reid survey found one-in-10 Facebook users are ready to call it quits over allegations that Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed people's personal information then used it to influence the 2016 U.S. election.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents said they intend to change the way they interact with the platform, while just 27 per cent said they'll take a "business as usual" approach to their Facebook use.

Meanwhile, the company has reportedly lost $100 billion in market value over the last two weeks as details continue to emerge about Cambridge Analytica's methods.

On Monday, Facebook's shares dipped below $150 for the first time since last July.

Angus Reid said while almost 60 per cent of Canadians use the social media platform, it has become the least popular tech company in the country.

Roughly 35 per cent of respondents said Facebook has a negative impact on public discourse, and 33 per cent said they have an unfavourable view of the company – compared to 20 per cent for Apple, 12 per cent for Amazon, 11 per cent for Microsoft and 10 per cent for Google.

Still, 41 per cent said they still view Facebook favourably, despite its recent wave of bad press.

Angus Reid conducted two online surveys on Feb. 28 and March 2 among a representative, randomized sample of 1,501 Canadian adults. Surveys of that size carry a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.