1 hospitalized after stabbing in downtown Vancouver

Police respond to stabbing in downtown Vancouver on July 19, 2023. It happened near the intersection of Robson and Granville streets, according to the Vancouver Police Department, and one man was hospitalized with "unknown" injuries. Police respond to stabbing in downtown Vancouver on July 19, 2023. It happened near the intersection of Robson and Granville streets, according to the Vancouver Police Department, and one man was hospitalized with "unknown" injuries.

