VANCOUVER -- One person was taken to hospital after an incident that drew a large emergency response in Langley Saturday night.

Emergency vehicles converged on a multi-unit building on 27 Avenue near 269 Street in Aldergrove around 11:30 p.m., and the building was briefly evacuated while police investigated.

Tessa Johnson lives in the affected building. She told CTV News Vancouver she and her boyfriend were in bed around 11:30 p.m. when they heard a "loud bang."

"It sounded like somebody was trying to break into the fence or something," Johnson said. "I got up and sort of peeked out my window, opened the window to see if I could hear anything, and I heard my neighbours right next door talking. It sounded like they were asking their tenant if he was OK."

Soon, Johnson said, she heard one of her neighbours shouting and calling 911.

She went outside to see what was going on, and police arrived within a few minutes. Then, she heard police telling someone to put down a weapon, so she went back inside.

"Within about a minute, one of the officers came and told us we had to get out of the house and get down the street, so we just ran into the truck and took off," Johnson said.

She recalls seeing a total of eight police vehicles, two fire trucks, an ambulance and a helicopter, which was later seen taking off from the scene.

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News several ambulances were dispatched to the scene, including an air ambulance. One patient was taken to hospital by ground ambulance, the spokesperson said. He was unable to provide the person's condition or the nature of their injuries.

CTV News has reached out to Langley RCMP for more information about what happened and the nature of any injuries that occurred. This story will be updated if and when a response is received.

Johnson said it wasn't clear to her what had happened, but that the whole situation was "scary." She said police incidents aren't common in the neighbourhood, where she has lived for most of her life.

"This is a pretty quiet neighbourhood," she said. "I mean, we're literally three houses away from a middle school."