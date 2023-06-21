1 hospitalized after fire at residential building in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant

One person has been hospitalized after a fire broke out in a residential building in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood Wednesday morning, officials say.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services posted a photo of the response on Twitter around 11 a.m., which shows multiple fire trucks parked in the 200 block of Kingsway, with long yellow hoses stretched across the street.

Working fire on the 200 block of Kingsway in a residential building. Kingsway closed off between Broadway and 11th. pic.twitter.com/Q1M05vrHlX — Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (@VanFireRescue) June 21, 2023

Matthew Trudeau, VFRS spokesperson, says crews received a report of smoke in a hallway just after 10:30 a.m.

“Firefighters assisted in evacuating persons from the floor while fighting a unit fire,” Trudeau wrote in an email to CTV News.

He says one person was hospitalized as a result of smoke inhalation and two others were treated on scene by BC Emergency Health Services.

The response brought out 13 VFRS apparatus, according to Trudeau, and it took roughly 90 minutes to knock down the fire.

Trudeau was unable to provide numbers in terms of how many residents had to leave, but says most of the building was evacuated.

“Last information I got was that the building managers were working on relocating affected persons,” he said.

The stretch of Kingsway between Broadway and 11th Avenue was closed as a result of the blaze but has since reopened.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of what Trudeau describes as a mattress fire.

