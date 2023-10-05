1 driver unaccounted for after fiery crash closes Highway 1 in B.C. Interior

A fiery crash has shut down Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and Cache Creek in the B.C. Interior.

Images from the scene show a truck on fire and flames spreading down an embankment. There's also a transport truck on its side, with what appears to be scrap metal strewn across the highway.

BC Emergency Health Services said it was called about the incident just before 7 a.m. and dispatched two ground ambulances and an air ambulance to the scene.

Paramedics treated one person with minor injuries at the scene and did not transport anyone to hospital, BCEHS said.

Notably, BCEHS does not confirm fatalities.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, Ashcroft RCMP confirmed emergency crews had responded to a collision involving two commercial vehicles.

"One of the driver’s was able to speak with officers at the scene," the statement reads. "However, the driver of the other involved vehicle remains unaccounted for at the time of this release."

Police said no further details were available, adding only that the highway would remain closed "for an extended period of time" and recommending motorists check DriveBC for updates.

That provincial agency was advising drivers to detour via highways 5 and 97C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates