1 dead, multiple others injured after fire in Surrey home

One person has died after a house fire in Surrey Monday morning, while multiple others escaped with injuries.

First responders were called to a home on 26 Avenue near 144 Street just before 7 a.m. New Year's Day, according to the Surrey RCMP.

"Upon police attendance, the residence was fully engulfed and was being contained by fire crews on scene," a statement from the detachment said, adding that one person was found dead inside the house.

The RCMP said four people were rescued and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News that six patients were transported to hospital.

Asked about the discrepancy, the RCMP said that the number given by paramedics likely reflected the true total because the "event evolved" after Mounties sent an early morning media release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact police at 604-599-0502.