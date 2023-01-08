1 dead in crash on Fraser Highway in Langley

A crash on Fraser Highway in in Langley on Jan. 7, 2023 claimed the life of one person, according to police. A crash on Fraser Highway in in Langley on Jan. 7, 2023 claimed the life of one person, according to police.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil's Congress, high court

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his electoral defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital Sunday, just a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' actor, dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama 'Eight Is Enough,' has died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 54.

Biden in Texas for his first visit to border as U.S. president

President Joe Biden arrived in Texas on Sunday for his first trip to the U.S.-Mexico border since taking office, stopping in El Paso after two years of hounding by Republicans who have hammered him as soft on border security while the number of migrants crossing spirals.

