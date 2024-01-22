1 dead after overnight fire in Surrey

One person is dead after an early morning fire in Surrey, B.C., the city's firefighters' union confirms.

Fire crews responded to a residence above a business in the 13400 block of 71A Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

"Tragically, despite their efforts, a life was lost," the Surrey Fire Fighters Association said in a social media post. "Our heartfelt condolences to the affected community."

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze, according to the union.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.