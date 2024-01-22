VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 1 dead after overnight fire in Surrey

    Fire crews responded to a residence above a business in the 13400 block of 71A Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Fire crews responded to a residence above a business in the 13400 block of 71A Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.
    Share

    One person is dead after an early morning fire in Surrey, B.C., the city's firefighters' union confirms.

    Fire crews responded to a residence above a business in the 13400 block of 71A Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

    "Tragically, despite their efforts, a life was lost," the Surrey Fire Fighters Association said in a social media post. "Our heartfelt condolences to the affected community."

    Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze, according to the union.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Do humans need to hibernate, too? What the research shows

    Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.

    Avril Lavigne sets Canadian dates on 'greatest hits' tour

    Avril Lavigne plans to keep it simple on her 2024 concert tour with performances of only her greatest hits. The "Complicated" pop singer is narrowing down her setlist to the songs that defined her career as a part of a 27-date North American tour that begins early this summer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News