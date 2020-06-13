VANCOUVER -- One person is dead after a massive house fire that destroyed most of one home and significantly damaged another in Langley Saturday evening.

The blaze broke out sometime before 6 p.m. in a home on Wakefield Drive near 196 Street. Video from the scene showed a home fully engulfed in flames and a plume of smoke shooting into the air.

Township of Langley deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson confirmed that one person had died in the blaze.

Police could be seen working to evacuate a home adjacent to the one where the fire seemed to have originated, as firefighters worked to control the flames. The side of the home being evacuated was scorched, and crews were spraying water onto it as well as the main building.

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News Vancouver several ambulances responded to the scene, but no one was transported to hospital. One patient was treated for minor injuries at the scene, EHS said.

Ferguson said the cause of the fire is under investigation, and crews don't yet know who lived in the home or how many people were inside at the time of the blaze. He said there are other people unaccounted for after the blaze.

In addition to the main structure and the home next door, a third house suffered heat damage from the fire, Ferguson said.

A total of five fire trucks and 25 firefighters responded to the scene, he said.