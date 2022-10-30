1 dead after Maple Ridge crash

The coroner is on scene and four people have been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge Sunday.

The RCMP, on Facebook, said officers were on scene of "a collision resulting in a fatality."

CTV News has reached out to the detachment for more information about the number of vehicles involved, the number of people injured and their conditions.

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services said crews were called to the area of Dewdney Trunk Road and 224 Avenue at 10:17 a.m. Four ambulances and one supervisor were sent to the scene and four people were taken to the hospital by paramedics.

Photos of the aftermath show at least five cars involved, some with extensive damage that has crushed the front and rear ends. A dislodged bumper and hood could be seen strewn in the intersection along with several tires.

TransLink was diverting buses and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

