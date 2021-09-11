1 dead after house fire in Chilliwack, crews say

Vancouver -

A man is dead after a house fire in Chilliwack Saturday morning, according to local fire crews.

Thirty-five firefighters from five different fire halls responded to the blaze in a single-family home on Butchart Street around 7:15 a.m., the Chilliwack Fire Department said in a news release.

When they arrived, crews saw fire "venting" from a basement window. They quickly knocked down the flames and entered the residence. They found a man dead in the basement bedroom, the department said.

Most of the damage from the fire was contained to the bedroom, but the rest of the house sustained smoke and water damage, firefighters said.

The investigation into the fire has been completed, and the cause is considered accidental, the department said. RCMP and the BC Coroners Service were also called to the scene.