Emergency crews are responding to a fiery crash on Deltaport Way that left one person dead Thursday morning.

Two semi-trucks collided near the Deltaport container terminal at around 9:30 a.m., causing at least one of the vehicles to erupt into flames.

The BC Coroners Service has since confirmed it's investigating the death of one man in relation to the accident.

It's unclear whether anyone else was hurt in the accident, or the extent of their injuries.

The collision forced crews to close a stretch of Deltaport Way to traffic, choking off access to the terminal. Police confirmed only emergency vehicles have been allowed to come or leave.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.