Burnaby Mounties are investigating a fatal crash near Metrotown mall that closed a stretch of Kingsway during the Friday afternoon rush hour.

Authorities said as many as eight vehicles were involved in the collision, which happened near the Nelson Avenue intersection and left one person dead and two others in hospital.

The impact of the crash caused serious damage to at least three of the vehicles, including a black SUV and a silver pickup truck. The mangled wreckage of a silver car could be seen covered in a blue tarp in the aftermath of the accident.

The cause of the collision hasn't been confirmed, but police said they believe speed was a factor.

Police closed a stretch of Kingsway from Nelson to Marlborough Avenue while they investigated the crash, and said they expected it would remain shut down "for a significant amount of time."

Authorities asked anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam video of the scene to contact the Burnaby RCMP detachment at 604-646-9999.