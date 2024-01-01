1 dead, 4 injured in Surrey house fire

One person has died after a house fire in Surrey Monday morning, while four others escaped with injuries.

First responders were called to a home on 26 Avenue near 144 Street just before 7 a.m. New Year's Day, according to the Surrey RCMP.

"Upon police attendance, the residence was fully engulfed and was being contained by fire crews on scene," a statement from the detachment said.

"Four occupants managed to escape the blaze and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A fifth occupant was located deceased inside of the residence. "

The cause of the fire is under investigation and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact police at 604-599-0502.