    • 1 dead, 4 injured in Surrey house fire

    Firefighters at the scene of a fatal house fire on Jan. 1, 2024. Firefighters at the scene of a fatal house fire on Jan. 1, 2024.

    One person has died after a house fire in Surrey Monday morning, while four others escaped with injuries.

    First responders were called to a home on 26 Avenue near 144 Street just before 7 a.m. New Year's Day, according to the Surrey RCMP.

    "Upon police attendance, the residence was fully engulfed and was being contained by fire crews on scene," a statement from the detachment said.

    "Four occupants managed to escape the blaze and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A fifth occupant was located deceased inside of the residence. "

    The cause of the fire is under investigation and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

    Anyone who has information is urged to contact police at 604-599-0502.

