VANCOUVER -- A 20-year-old woman is dead and three other people are injured after an early-morning rollover crash in Chilliwack.

The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. on the western portion of Vedder Mountain Road, near where it turns into Yarrow Central Road, according to Chilliwack RCMP.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle on its roof in a ditch with several people trapped inside, police said.

BC Emergency Health Services dispatched five ambulances to the scene, including two with advanced life-support equipment.

A spokesperson for BC EHS told CTV News Vancouver three patients were transported from the scene. Two were in critical condition and one was stable, the spokesperson said.

One of the patients in critical condition was later transferred by helicopter to Royal Columbian Hospital.

RCMP closed Vedder Mountain Road for several hours while they investigated the scene, but the road has since reopened.

Police said their investigation of the fatal crash is ongoing and still in its early stages. The cause of the crash is not yet known, they said.

In video recorded at the scene of the crash late Saturday morning, a partially empty bottle of Smirnoff vodka could be seen sitting on the side of the road. An empty beer bottle could also be seen.

A spokesperson for Chilliwack RCMP said alcohol is always something police consider when attempting to determine the cause of an accident. It's too soon to know whether alcohol was a factor in this particular crash, police said.