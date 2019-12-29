VANCOUVER -- A 28-year-old cab driver is dead and three other people are in hospital after an early morning collision between a taxi and a car2go in East Vancouver.

Vancouver Police believe both speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, and say it appears the driver of the car2go may have t-boned the taxi after running a red light at 1st Avenue and Renfrew Street.

Police say the car2go collided with the taxi and sent the Yellow Cab car into a Royal Bank with such force that the building has been damaged.

The driver of the car2go is a man in his 20s who was seriously injured in the crash and is now in hospital. Two passengers riding in the taxi at the time of the crash were also sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the taxi was taken to hospital immediately after the crash, but was pronounced dead.

The Vancouver Police Department has also notified the Independent Investigations Office, because police believe the driver of the car2go may have evaded officers at a CounterAttack roadblock before the collision. The IIO is a police oversight agency that investigates incidents of death or serious harm that may have been the result of the actions of a police officers.

The VPD are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the cars driving before the crash to call the VPD Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.