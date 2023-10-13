1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting in rural B.C. community near Alberta border

A suspicious death on a rural road near the B.C.-Alberta border has prompted an investigation by RCMP major crime detectives.

The BC RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit has been called in after the discovery of a deceased man inside a home in Sparwood, B.C., Wednesday afternoon, the unit said in a news release Friday.

The discovery occurred following a report of a shooting at a trailer in the 6200 block of Lower Elk Valley Road, according to the police.

Officers from the Elk Valley detachment were called to the scene around 3:15 p.m. When they arrived, they arrested a man outside the trailer and found another man dead inside.

“The initial investigation leads us to believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public”, said Staff Sgt. Jason Smart, the officer in charge of the Major Crime Unit.

"This investigation is in its infancy and investigators will be looking at all avenues in an effort to determine what occurred and who was involved."

There will be an increased police presence in the community as major crime investigators work with a number of support units on the case, Mounties said.

"Police would like to thank the public for their continued understanding and assistance," the news release concludes. "Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the BC RCMP SED MCU information line at 1-877-987-8477."