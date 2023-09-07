1 burn victim being treated after blaze on boat in False Creek, fire chief says

One person suffered burn injuries after a blaze broke out on a boat in Vancouver's False Creek Thursday, according to first responders.

Asst. Chief Ken Gemmill told CTV News first responders received "multiple, multiple, calls" about the fire, which happened on what he described as a "30-foot pleasure craft tied to probably a 40-foot sailboat tied to a 20-foot little pleasure craft."

All three boats were heavily damaged, Gemmill says, noting that flames and heavy smoke could be seen from the shore but that crews could not fight the fire from land.

"We waited for Fireboat 1 to arrive and as soon as they arrived, they basically started pumping right away and extinguished the flames fairly quick," he said.

Two people who were on board escaped with the help of another boater and were being examined by paramedics, Gemmill said.

"There appears to be one burn victim, I'm not sure the severity or the percentages at this time," Gemmell said.

In an email, BC Emergency Health Services said one patient was taken to hospital with serious injuries but in stable condition.

The Vancouver Police Department and inspectors from the fire department were also on the scene Thursday evening.